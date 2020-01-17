Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBTX. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.44. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 151,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

