DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,823 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 748.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $160.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $437,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,609,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,612 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

