Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

