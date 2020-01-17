Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Friday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,257.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $163.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.