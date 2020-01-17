Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director Sells $277,888.48 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICE opened at $96.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.