Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roman Trawicki Sells 2,199 Shares

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $139.24 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $139.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

