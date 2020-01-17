Insider Selling: Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Sells 4,954 Shares of Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.68. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $98.13.

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 267,458 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.