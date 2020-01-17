Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $502,524.00 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $502,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 47.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000.

JACK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

