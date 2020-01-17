PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $611,280.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $611,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $436.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.20 million. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

