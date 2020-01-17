PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price Sells 10,000 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $5,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,786,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1,177.7% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 85,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,907 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

