Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $430,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.09 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 93,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.