SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Sells $857,728.65 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) SVP Lora D. Blum sold 42,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $857,728.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lora D. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Lora D. Blum sold 5,333 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $98,660.50.

On Monday, November 25th, Lora D. Blum sold 1,568 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $26,906.88.

On Monday, November 18th, Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $66,759.98.

On Friday, November 15th, Lora D. Blum sold 3,000 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SVMK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

