Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) CEO Sells $916,500.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.