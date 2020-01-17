Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Insider Christopher M. Lal Sells 9,770 Shares

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,428 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $429,958.80.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35.

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $419,779.20.

On Monday, November 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00.

NYSE:AYX opened at $126.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.05, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.23. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $5,403,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,002,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

