Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 10,000 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,638.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.82. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

