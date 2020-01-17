Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $3,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,272 shares in the company, valued at $64,828,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,763,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $3,441,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00.

Shares of CDNS opened at $73.06 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 401.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 75.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,494,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,822,000 after acquiring an additional 642,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

