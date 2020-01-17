salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver Sells 10,864 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,981,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,471.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CRM opened at $182.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 125.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $184.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after acquiring an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

