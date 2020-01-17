Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $2,871,034.38 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,871,034.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 603 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $9,684.18.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $227,331.78.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

