Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) CEO Sells 17,417 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,410,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,137,000 after acquiring an additional 267,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,615,000 after purchasing an additional 719,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

