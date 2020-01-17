Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) CEO Sells 17,417 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TSN stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
