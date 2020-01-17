DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 212.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 135.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 181.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 75,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $34.02 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

