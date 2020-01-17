DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,908,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,945,000 after purchasing an additional 237,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,796,000 after buying an additional 1,613,521 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 10,306.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,610,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,686,000 after buying an additional 2,585,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,922,000 after acquiring an additional 117,359 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

