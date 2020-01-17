PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,485 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3,626.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

PulteGroup stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.