DNB Asset Management AS Trims Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on shares of CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 12 month low of $79.77 and a 12 month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

