DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,882,000 after buying an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 76.8% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

