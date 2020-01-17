DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 117,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.93.

Shares of WY opened at $31.30 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

