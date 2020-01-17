DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.70 Million Stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 58,175 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Xerox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Xerox by 23.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of XRX opened at $37.29 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. Xerox’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.