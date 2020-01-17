DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

