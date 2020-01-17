DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $175.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.89. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $175.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. ValuEngine downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.