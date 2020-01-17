DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 70,646 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 8.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 94,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 20.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 43,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 6.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 631,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $13.56 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.