DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,920 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 86,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of HIG stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,103. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. ValuEngine lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.