DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,704 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,084,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,638,000 after purchasing an additional 941,409 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,926,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,668,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after buying an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 176,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $171.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $171.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,127. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

