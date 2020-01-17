Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,174.02.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,819.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.88. The company has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.