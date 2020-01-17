Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,174.02.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,819.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.88. The company has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.
In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
