DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lennar by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

