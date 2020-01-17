DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $4,628,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

