Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.
In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
