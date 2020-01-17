Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,541,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,651,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,192,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 165,160 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,968,000 after purchasing an additional 74,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.