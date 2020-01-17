DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Bilibili worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 5.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 187.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $7,974,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $22.97 on Friday. Bilibili Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

