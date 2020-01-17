DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,027 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $243.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $247.51. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

