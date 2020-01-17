IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 219 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWW opened at $339.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.12.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.82.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

