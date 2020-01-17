IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.75 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NYSE:NUE opened at $53.35 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.