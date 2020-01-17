Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 12,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Shares of CINF opened at $105.53 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

