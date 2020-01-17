IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,701 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 31.3% during the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Lennar by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of LEN opened at $63.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $63.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.