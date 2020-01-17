IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 34,525.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,953 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 719.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,640,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $23,654,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Fortinet by 295.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 349,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 261,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Fortinet stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.83. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

