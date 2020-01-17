Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,092,000 after purchasing an additional 800,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $17,716,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,454,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,908,000 after purchasing an additional 305,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 194.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 340,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 224,624 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFG stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

