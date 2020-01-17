IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 102 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Markel by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 19,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,182.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,141.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,139.40. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,216.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Markel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total value of $293,847.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,801,812.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.21, for a total transaction of $91,588.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,351 shares in the company, valued at $39,161,077.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

