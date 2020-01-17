64,309 Shares in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the third quarter worth $1,685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 67.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

