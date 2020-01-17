IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 28.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after buying an additional 1,436,412 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,090,000 after buying an additional 742,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,247,000 after buying an additional 677,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

