IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

NYSE:GPC opened at $101.58 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

