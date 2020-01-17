Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,291,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,268,000 after acquiring an additional 453,267 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

