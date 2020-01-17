IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,510,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 138,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,521. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total value of $5,609,153.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $124.77 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

