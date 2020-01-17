KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,670,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,154,100,000 after buying an additional 1,895,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,710,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,161 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,308,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,410,000 after purchasing an additional 670,935 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,102,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

